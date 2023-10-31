HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating

Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.(Mayville Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:07 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, Wis. (CNN) – Parents in Wisconsin have a frightening story about their child’s candy this Halloween.

The Mayville Police Department is now warning other parents to be careful after they said a nail was found embedded in a child’s Tootsie Roll.

The children of the parents said they saw the 3 to 5 inch-long nail while eating candy on their way home Sunday.

The kids had been trick-or-treating in Mayville, located just north of Milwaukee.

The family said they did not know which house distributed the candy.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipapa Ballroom fire
HFD: Large wildfire that sent ash raining down on Mililani Mauka only 35% contained
Ala Moana crash
Pedestrian killed in crash near Ala Moana Center
The victim was later identified by a family member as 39-year-old Ikaika Stone.
2 brothers charged in connection with fatal Kakaako shooting
81-year-old Wendell Weatherwax was brutally beaten during his overnight shift as a security...
‘Like a horror scene’: Suspect in brutal attack on elderly security guard remains at large
The Maui Police Department held a news conference Monday to release officer body worn camera...
GRAPHIC: MPD releases dramatic police body cam footage from Aug. 8 wildfires

Latest News

According to HPD, a truck driver found the woman lying in front of his truck after he dropped...
Pedestrian apparently run over by garbage truck becomes Oahu’s 45th traffic fatality
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as a wildfire called the Highland Fire burns...
Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands as Santa Ana winds fuel flames
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023 in...
Biden to announce action on retirement investment ‘junk fees’
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The Supreme Court is tackling...
The Supreme Court wrestles with social media cases that have echoes of Donald Trump