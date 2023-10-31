Pedestrian apparently run over by garbage truck becomes Oahu’s 45th traffic fatality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 80-year-old female pedestrian has died from her injuries after apparently being run over by a garbage truck in Nuuanu, Honolulu police said in an update on Monday.

The incident happened last Friday around 5:40 a.m. on Kuakini Street, east of Bachelot Street.

According to HPD, a truck driver found the woman lying in front of his truck after he dropped off a garbage container on the side of the road.

Officials said the female pedestrian was brought to the hospital in critical condition but she died about two days later from her injuries.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash on the part of the driver. However, it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are a contributing factor on the part of the pedestrian.

This is the 45th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 38 at the same time in 2022.

An investigation remains ongoing.

