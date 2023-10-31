HI Now Daily
Moped rider, 58, dies nearly a week after getting struck by vehicle in Nanakuli

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:55 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old female moped driver has succumbed to her injuries and died nearly a week after getting struck by a vehicle in Nanakuli, officials said.

The incident happened last Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. on Farrington Highway, near Electric Beach Park.

Police said the moped driver was struck by a vehicle when she was attempting to exit Electric Beach Park and cross Farrington Highway.

Subsequently, she was ejected onto the roadway.

Investigators said the woman was not wearing a helmet and was brought to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

This is the 46th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 38 at the same time last year.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

