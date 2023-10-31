Medical marijuana farm owner says his raided greenhouses supplied 1,000 patients

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of the Care Waialua medical marijuana farm that was raided on Oahu’s North Shore said he supplied nearly 1,000 patients — and they need their medicine.

Jason Hanley said he also expects to be arrested soon, but he doesn’t know what the charges will be.

Hanley said federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations, Honolulu police officers and state narcotics officers spent hours ripping the plants out of boxes in the greenhouses while executing search warrants on his properties.

Care Waialua raided (Kawano, Lynn | None)

He said they also seized financial records and cash from the farm and his home.

“We have a lot of patients in hospice, we have patients that are kupuna, disabled vets, and they have no where to go now,” said Hanley.

Carlos Sanchez, a 71-year old patient, said the medical marijuana helped him sleep. “I have arthritis from my tailbone all the way to my neck,” he said.

Sanchez said he didn’t like the side effects of prescription pills but he is struggling without the plants.

His wife, Diane, is 75 years old and said the product helps ease the pain that comes with fibromyalgia.

“The medical marijuana is the one that was helping,” she said.

Ken Kasik uses the oils to ease skin pain associated with cancer.

“My 10 plants are gone. There’s nothing I can do to get them back,” said Kasic, a former civilian contractor who was assigned to clean up radioactive materials in the Marshall Islands decades ago.

Care Waialua patients sit at the property days their plants were seized (Kawano, Lynn | None)

All three patients said they followed all the state rules and regulations.

But marijuana is illegal under federal law.

Hanley said the federal agents should also go after larger operations, including the licensed dispensaries.

Care Waialua's empty greenhouse after federal officials raided it (Kawano, Lynn | None)

“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on here,” Hanley said he was shocked when law enforcement showed up with search warrants.

“To invade a small farm operating with transparency, lots of transparency it’s mind boggling to us.”

Hanley said he will fight whatever charges are filed.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security investigations said in a statement last week that they could not comment on the case.

