Maui Fire Department unveils new truck to Kula station

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Fire Department welcomed its newest truck into service Monday.

MFD is calling the truck “Haupa’akea,” which is the name of a peak on the edge of Haleakala Crater between Kahikinui and Kaupo.

Haupa’akea is one of the few places on Maui where it sometimes snows.

The truck was ordered in 2020, and leaders gathered for its ceremonial “push-in” at the Kula fire station this morning.

