Maui Fire Department unveils new truck to Kula station
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:32 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Fire Department welcomed its newest truck into service Monday.

MFD is calling the truck “Haupa’akea,” which is the name of a peak on the edge of Haleakala Crater between Kahikinui and Kaupo.

Haupa’akea is one of the few places on Maui where it sometimes snows.

The truck was ordered in 2020, and leaders gathered for its ceremonial “push-in” at the Kula fire station this morning.

