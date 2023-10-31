HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man killed in unprovoked dog attack, South Carolina deputies say

A witness called 911 to report a man being mauled by two pit bulls in a neighborhood in Moncks...
A witness called 911 to report a man being mauled by two pit bulls in a neighborhood in Moncks Corner.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:21 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A man walking through a South Carolina neighborhood was fatally mauled by dogs Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a witness called 911 to report a man being mauled by two pit bulls in a neighborhood in Moncks Corner.

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area of Ayers Drive off of Old Whitesville Road.

“I believe our 911 caller was traveling down Old Whitesville Road and saw the dogs dragging around an object and turned around and then discovered that object was a human being,” Berkeley County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Crumbley said. “She did what she could to try to end the attack but there wasn’t much to be done. She did the right thing, stayed in her car, called 911.”

Crumbley said the two dogs were able to be contained and were in the custody of Berkeley County Animal Center and are no longer a danger to the community.

Officials pronounced the man dead on the scene.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like this was a provoked attack,” Crumbley said. “The gentleman just happened to be passing by and the dogs attacked.”

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the office is working to notify the victim’s family.

The sheriff’s office’s forensic unit was on the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses as well as the dogs’ owner, Crumbley said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipapa Ballroom fire
HFD: Large wildfire that sent ash raining down on Mililani Mauka only 35% contained
Ala Moana crash
Pedestrian killed in crash near Ala Moana Center
The victim was later identified by a family member as 39-year-old Ikaika Stone.
2 brothers charged in connection with fatal Kakaako shooting
The Maui Police Department held a news conference Monday to release officer body worn camera...
GRAPHIC: MPD releases dramatic police body cam footage from Aug. 8 wildfires
81-year-old Wendell Weatherwax was brutally beaten during his overnight shift as a security...
‘Like a horror scene’: Suspect in brutal attack on elderly security guard remains at large

Latest News

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.
Nike introduces shoe to help babies learn to walk
A jury has convicted a Hawaii couple of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft for...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Financial recovery, permanent housing identified as top needs for Lahaina residents