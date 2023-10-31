Hawaii leaders declare ‘Keiki Pedestrian Week’ ahead of Halloween, stressing safety for trick-or-treaters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of Halloween on Tuesday, leaders are reminding drivers to be extra careful and courteous.

They declared the week “Keiki Pedestrian Week” and were joined by keiki in costume.

Governor Josh Green and Mayor Rick Blangiardi dressed up as each other on Halloween Eve to make the announcement today at Honolulu Hale.

They went over tips for parents to help keep their kids safe while trick-or-treating Tuesday night.

“Please be safe. When the kids are out together, make sure they’re in groups. We always want several children together because that’s the way they can be safe. Have them be mindful of crosswalks,” Gov. Green said.

“We want everybody to be as careful as we can, make good decisions, drive with aloha, keep your family safe, and do everything you can when you’re out on the streets with keiki and ohana — be safe,” DOT Deputy Director Jon Nouch said.

They also urged trick-or-treaters to hold glowsticks or wear reflective clothing so they’re easier for drivers to see in the dark.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.