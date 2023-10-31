First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers will linger through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds and relatively dry weather will persist through Friday. Expect mostly clear nights and mornings, which give way to interior clouds with a few showers as sea breezes develop each afternoon. Trade winds are expected to return next weekend. Early indications are that a front could approach the western end of the state early next week, increasing shower chances and wind speeds.

A new moderate sized north- northwest swell will build late Wednesday and Wednesday night, producing a modest increase in surf through Thursday. A new long-period south-southwest swell will arrive late Thursday keeping some small south shore surf in place through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will continue to be small through at least Saturday. A Coastal Flood Statement remains in effect through Tuesday morning for all vulnerable coastal areas.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.