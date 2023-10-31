HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Children’s fruit snack recalled due to risk of dangerously high lead exposure

The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The FDA says they may contain extremely high concentrations of lead.(Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration via CNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:53 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A children’s fruit snack sold in stores and online is being recalled because the product might contain extremely high levels of lead.

The voluntary recall impacts WanaBana brand’s Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouch products.

All lot codes and expiration dates of the products are being recalled for elevated lead risk.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status.

Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed the product are asking to contact their child’s healthcare provider and ask for a blood test.

To date, DOH has received no reports of illnesses or injuries due to consuming this product.

For more information about this recall, consumers call reach out to WanaBana by phone at 1-888-272-7184 or by visiting WanaBana’s website.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipapa Ballroom fire
HFD: Large wildfire that sent ash raining down on Mililani Mauka only 35% contained
Ala Moana crash
Pedestrian killed in crash near Ala Moana Center
The victim was later identified by a family member as 39-year-old Ikaika Stone.
2 brothers charged in connection with fatal Kakaako shooting
The Maui Police Department held a news conference Monday to release officer body worn camera...
GRAPHIC: MPD releases dramatic police body cam footage from Aug. 8 wildfires
81-year-old Wendell Weatherwax was brutally beaten during his overnight shift as a security...
‘Like a horror scene’: Suspect in brutal attack on elderly security guard remains at large

Latest News

A jury has convicted a Hawaii couple of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft for...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Financial recovery, permanent housing identified as top needs for Lahaina residents
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire burning above Mililani Mauka now 40% contained as water drops continue
Maui Fire Department unveils new truck to Kula station
MFD welcomes newest truck to service with ceremonial ‘push-in’