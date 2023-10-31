Children’s fruit snack recalled due to risk of dangerously high lead exposure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A children’s fruit snack sold in stores and online is being recalled because the product might contain extremely high levels of lead.

The voluntary recall impacts WanaBana brand’s Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouch products.

All lot codes and expiration dates of the products are being recalled for elevated lead risk.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status.

Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed the product are asking to contact their child’s healthcare provider and ask for a blood test.

To date, DOH has received no reports of illnesses or injuries due to consuming this product.

For more information about this recall, consumers call reach out to WanaBana by phone at 1-888-272-7184 or by visiting WanaBana’s website.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.