After being closed since the Aug. 8 wildfire, a longtime Lahaina luau finds new life

Before the Maui wildfires, Old Lahaina Luau was busy catering to visitors who wanted a taste of Hawaiian food and culture.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before the Maui wildfires, Old Lahaina Luau was busy catering to visitors who wanted a taste of Hawaiian food and culture. The company’s nightly hula and Tahitian shows were popular stops for tourists.

But the disaster brought the business to a screeching halt.

“Old Lahaina Luau sits pretty much in the middle, on the ocean side of the Lahaina town,” said Kawika Freitas, director of public and cultural relations.

The luau’s grounds were miraculously spared, but about half of Old Lahaiana Luau’s 400 employees lost their homes and all of their possessions.

“As a company we also lost four buildings, including The Feast at Lele, which is one of our sister companies,” Freitas said.

For the first time since the August fires, Old Lahaina Luau’s dancers will perform again, but not on the Valley Isle. Next month they will star in a pair of special performances in Las Vegas.

“We’re really excited that we get this opportunity,” show emcee Paula Martinez said. “We had our first rehearsal and it was the first time that a lot of us had come together for the first time since the fires.”

The Palms Casino Resort and Old Lahaina Luau will host the “9th Island Luau” shows on November 4 and 5. The resort is owned by a Native American tribe.

“They wanted to do something from the Native American tribe to the Native Hawaiian tribe and the people of Maui,” Freitas said.

“Southwest Airlines is paying for all of our travel. OHA is also helping. I wanted to add a little bit of touch to it by taking up fresh flower lei, and OHA will be sponsoring the lei and the shipping costs for that.”

Proceeds from both shows will go to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Since it began in 1986, Old Lahaina Luau has served more than 4 million guests.

The hope is to open again.

“Eventually, we’ll be able to do what we love again and perpetuate our culture and feel good about doing it,” Martinez said.

“It will take us a few months. However, it’s most important that we wait until our employees as well as the community is ready,” Freitas said.

That day will come when the time is right.

