Woman, 63, robbed at gunpoint at Makaha bus stop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 63-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for the bus in Makaha Sunday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The hold-up happened around 5:30 a.m. on Farrington Highway near Water Street.

Police sources say the suspects were in a light blue pick-up truck when they pulled up to the victim.

Law enforcement sources said a man jumped out the passenger side and pointed a gun at her before snatching her backpack.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

