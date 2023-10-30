Woman, 63, robbed at gunpoint at Makaha bus stop
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 63-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for the bus in Makaha Sunday morning, according to law enforcement sources.
The hold-up happened around 5:30 a.m. on Farrington Highway near Water Street.
Police sources say the suspects were in a light blue pick-up truck when they pulled up to the victim.
Law enforcement sources said a man jumped out the passenger side and pointed a gun at her before snatching her backpack.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
