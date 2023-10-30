HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH football suffers shutout loss to San Jose State on homecoming, 35-0

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A punishing loss for the University of Hawaii football team.

The ‘Bows shutout by San Jose State, 35-0 on Homecoming.

It was Hawaii’s first shutout loss since 1998 against SMU and the current Bow’s fourth straight loss on the year, dropping them to 2-7 on the year and winless in the Mountain West Conference.

UH was unable to get their offense going all game, mustering just 198 yards of total offense compared to the Spartan’s 468.

Hawaii was kept out the red zone the entire night while the defense put up a good fight, but fell victim to Chevan Cordeiro and their offensive attack.

UH qb Brayden Shayger was sacked four times and UH just looked out of sync for a final score of 35-0.

“We didn’t execute on offense,” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “On defense, I thought we fought, you know, we had a pin down and we had them pinned down there, we give them a cheap penalty and, and that was kind of the start of it.”

“Troubling but, you know, definitely, trying to find a way to work through it.”

Up next the ‘Bows hit the road to face Nevada.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Murder investigation underway following late-night shooting in Kakaako
Two brothers arrested in fatal late-night shooting of a former co-worker in Kakaako
Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Kapahulu
Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Waikiki
Ocean Safety responds to downed helicopter off Keehi Boat Harbor
Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ on small island near Honolulu‘s airport
A dispute has led to the shutdown of a West Maui donation and supply hub.
Dispute shuts down a major community hub in West Maui

Latest News

The Rainbow Warriors football team had their homecoming game Saturday night.
HNN Overtime hosts talk UH Homecoming game against San Jose State
“The only thing I can think of in the past two weeks or so have been is like some sort of like...
Kaimuki football coach tells family and friends’ story of survival in Israel
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ gets spooky for Halloween and breaks down the NBA and MLB World Series
“The only thing I can think of in the past two weeks or so have been is like some sort of like...
Kaimuki football coach tells family and friends’ story of survival in Israel