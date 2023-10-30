UH football suffers shutout loss to San Jose State on homecoming, 35-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A punishing loss for the University of Hawaii football team.

The ‘Bows shutout by San Jose State, 35-0 on Homecoming.

It was Hawaii’s first shutout loss since 1998 against SMU and the current Bow’s fourth straight loss on the year, dropping them to 2-7 on the year and winless in the Mountain West Conference.

UH was unable to get their offense going all game, mustering just 198 yards of total offense compared to the Spartan’s 468.

Hawaii was kept out the red zone the entire night while the defense put up a good fight, but fell victim to Chevan Cordeiro and their offensive attack.

UH qb Brayden Shayger was sacked four times and UH just looked out of sync for a final score of 35-0.

“We didn’t execute on offense,” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “On defense, I thought we fought, you know, we had a pin down and we had them pinned down there, we give them a cheap penalty and, and that was kind of the start of it.”

“Troubling but, you know, definitely, trying to find a way to work through it.”

Up next the ‘Bows hit the road to face Nevada.

