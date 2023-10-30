UH Department of Public Safety warning of scam calls targeting student-athletes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important safety alert for the families of collegiate student-athletes: Scam calls are increasing.

Several reports say that scam phone calls are being made which appear to be from the University of Hawaii Manoa’s Department of Public Safety.

The caller tells the family that the athlete has been detained and money is needed for bail.

We’re told this is part of a wider national scam and student athletes have been warned about it in past months.

The University says the Department of Public Safety will never call asking for money.

