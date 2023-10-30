HI Now Daily
UH Department of Public Safety warning of scam calls targeting student-athletes

In their annual report, the FBI says more people complained about non-payment scams than any other. This is when you get a call saying your phone or utility bill hasn't been paid and scammers demand payment and threaten you over the phone.({Source: WBRC})
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:02 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important safety alert for the families of collegiate student-athletes: Scam calls are increasing.

Several reports say that scam phone calls are being made which appear to be from the University of Hawaii Manoa’s Department of Public Safety.

The caller tells the family that the athlete has been detained and money is needed for bail.

We’re told this is part of a wider national scam and student athletes have been warned about it in past months.

The University says the Department of Public Safety will never call asking for money.

