Rollover truck crash temporarily closes busy avenue in Waikiki

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rollover crash shut down a busy avenue in Waikiki for about an hour Saturday afternoon.

Police sources say the incident happened on Kalakaua Avenue.

Police sources tell us that the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was speeding when another driver, a 74-year-old, changed lanes and collided with the lifted truck.

The 20-year-old behind the wheel of the Tacoma lost control, and the truck ended up on its roof.

We’re told no one was seriously hurt.

