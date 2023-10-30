HI Now Daily
Pedestrian dead following crash near Ala Moana, HPD says

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:48 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian has died following a car crash near Ala Moana Monday morning, Honolulu police confirmed to Hawaii News Now.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. near Atkinson Drive and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Officers on scene told HNN that an adult man was struck by a car in an unmarked crosswalk.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Atkinson Drive remains closed as the investigation is ongoing.

We’ve reached out to HFD and EMS for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The victim was later identified by a family member as 39-year-old Ikaika Stone.
