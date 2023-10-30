HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Parents killed, 13-year-old daughter shot at Texas house party

Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a...
Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a shootout erupted during a house party in San Antonio.(Source: KABB via CNN)
By KABB via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KABB) - The parents of a 13-year-old girl are dead and their daughter is among those hospitalized after a shootout erupted during a house party in San Antonio.

Police say an argument broke out Saturday between neighbors in the front yard of a San Antonio home during a party. A 20-year-old involved in the dispute pulled out a gun and started firing, according to investigators.

Police say a family of three, including a 13-year-old girl, were shot. They say the father then fired back with his own gun, shooting the 20-year-old and a relative.

The mother and father died of their injuries. Their daughter is expected to recover from her wounds.

Police say the 20-year-old and his relative are also expected to survive.

Authorities are investigating.

Officers believe they have a suspect in custody but are still unsure of who was the “primary aggressor” in the shooting and fired the first round.

Copyright 2023 KABB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Murder investigation underway following late-night shooting in Kakaako
Two brothers arrested in fatal late-night shooting of a former co-worker in Kakaako
Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Kapahulu
Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Waikiki
Ocean Safety responds to downed helicopter off Keehi Boat Harbor
Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ on small island near Honolulu‘s airport
A dispute has led to the shutdown of a West Maui donation and supply hub.
Dispute shuts down a major community hub in West Maui

Latest News

Brianna Hayes, center, poses with her older sister Darci Hayes, left, and mother Sharon Hayes,...
Woman sues her fertility doctor, says he used his own sperm to impregnate her 34 years ago
Families on Sunday were burying the dead and still searching for essentials as soldiers and...
Acapulco residents still reeling after Hurricane Otis ravages resort city
Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a helicopter that had made a “precautionary landing” on a...
Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ on small island near Honolulu‘s airport
Honolulu police have arrested two men in connection with a late-night shooting in Kakaako...
Two suspects arrested in fatal late-night shooting in Kakaako