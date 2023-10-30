Man using FaceTime killed in motorcycle crash, police say
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:58 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man using FaceTime in Maine was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, according to the Bangor Police Department.
Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker tried to make a turn around 10:45 p.m. when the motorcycle went across the oncoming lane, left the roadway and then hit construction scaffolding in front of a house.
Baker died at the scene.
Officers determined he was using FaceTime on his cell phone at the time of the crash.
Additionally, authorities said Baker was not wearing a helmet.
Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.