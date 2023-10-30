HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maine governor launches resource website to help victims of mass shooting and their families

Maine's governor launched the "Healing Together" website to help the victims of the Lewiston...
Maine's governor launched the "Healing Together" website to help the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting and their families.(Maine.gov)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI/Gray News) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has launched a resource website to help the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston and their families.

The “Healing Together” website identifies places that are accepting financial donations to support the victims and their families, first responders and organizations that have helped in the aftermath of the shooting last week.

The Maine National Guard asked authorities to do a wellness check before the attack. (CNN/WMTW/WGME/Maine Dept Public Safety/Getty images/Lewiston PD/Family)

The website also identifies numerous mental health resources from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to help anyone who is struggling.

To find more information, you can go to Maine.gov/governor/mills/Lewiston.

Authorities said the gunman, identified as 40-year-old Robert Card, killed 18 people and injured 13 Wednesday evening.

Officials said Card was found dead Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was later identified by a family member as 39-year-old Ikaika Stone.
Police arrest 2 brothers in connection with fatal Kakaako shooting
Woman, 63, robbed at gunpoint at Makaha bus stop
Woman, 63, robbed at gunpoint at Makaha bus stop
Ocean Safety responds to downed helicopter off Keehi Boat Harbor
Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ on small island near Honolulu‘s airport
Rollover truck crash temporarily closes Waikiki's busy Kalakaua Avenue
Rollover truck crash temporarily closes busy avenue in Waikiki
A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community in the wake of this week's mass...
More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine’s mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection on tragedy

Latest News

Ala Moana crash
Pedestrian killed in crash near Ala Moana Center
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Air crews battle large Mililani Mauka wildfire sending ash, smoke into downwind communities
Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.
‘Special visitor’: Moose stops by elementary school’s drop-off area
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Joran van der Sloot is being sent back to Peru after US trial and confession in Natalee Holloway killing