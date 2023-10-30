Light trade winds, some showers for islands of Kauai and Hawaii to start the work week

Light trades will bring a few windward showers, mainly for Hawaii Island and Kauai through Monday. Light and variable winds with generally dry conditions are expected Tuesday through Friday. Trade winds may make their long-awaited return next weekend.

If you’re looking for surf, a small north-northwest swell will hold through Monday before declining Tuesday. Another northwest pulse is possible late Wednesday or Thursday. South shores will have some overlapping small long-period swells, while east shore surf will remain small all week with the lack of significant trade winds.

Finally, higher-than-normal tides are coming in during the early-morning hours that could cause minor coastal flooding Through Tuesday. Highest tides will occur between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., with the peak tide early Monday morning.

