Light trade winds, some showers for islands of Kauai and Hawaii to start the work week

Light trade winds will continue through Monday before becoming light and variable.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Light trades will bring a few windward showers, mainly for Hawaii Island and Kauai through Monday. Light and variable winds with generally dry conditions are expected Tuesday through Friday. Trade winds may make their long-awaited return next weekend.

If you’re looking for surf, a small north-northwest swell will hold through Monday before declining Tuesday. Another northwest pulse is possible late Wednesday or Thursday. South shores will have some overlapping small long-period swells, while east shore surf will remain small all week with the lack of significant trade winds.

Finally, higher-than-normal tides are coming in during the early-morning hours that could cause minor coastal flooding Through Tuesday. Highest tides will occur between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., with the peak tide early Monday morning.

