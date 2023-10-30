Join the holiday tradition of bell-ringing with Salvation Army this season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holiday season is coming up faster than expected and the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers.

They’re inviting the community to sign up as bell ringers for the 2023 Statewide Red Kettle Campaign.

The iconic kettles will be place throughout the island during November and December.

Duties for volunteers include ringing the familiar bell, wishing shoppers a happy holiday season and, of course, watching over the red kettle.

If you’re interested, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.