‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: OIA Championship match ups are set

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an exciting weekend of high school football action, the Championship match ups for the OIA are set.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Waipahu vs. Leilehua

Leilehua made the trip to the 94Block for a battle with Waipahu.

It would be close 1st quarter, Maruders leading it 8-7, but Waipahu would turn on the gas — 5 total touchdowns.

Quarterback Elijah Mendoza would find Eric Stephens twice in the endzone, one for 24 yards the other for 37.

Marauders move on, 37-21.

Farrington vs. Kailua

In Kalihi, the other D1 semi final, Farrington hosting Kailua and its a stark contrast from the other semi.

Ground and pound while the defense was playing stingy, Kailua struck first with a field goal, but the Governors ground game shined.

The low scoring affair would continue into the second half. The Surfriders surge back in the second just a bit to make it 13-10 in the fourth.

That score would stand the Govs head to the OIA D1 championship.

Kaiser vs. Roosevelt

Let’s go to Hawaii Kai, Kaiser taking on Roosevelt.

It was an all QB battle. Cougars Quarterback Sean Connell ran it in 4 times, but Ioane Kamanao would carry Roosevelt to victory with 4 TD’s and 302 yards.

Rough Riders would pull off the upset, 35-34.

Mililani vs. Campbell

Saturday night in Central Oahu, Mililani hosted Campbell in a highly anticipated match up with an OIA title shot on the line.

It was a fairly close first half with the two QBs of Kini McMillan and Jaron Keawa Sagapolutele dueling it out.

However, it would be the hat trick from Davyn Joseph to put the Trojans back in the title match.

Final score 55-37.

Pearl City vs. Kaimuki

A thriller out in Pearl City, the Chargers facing off with Kaimuki.

The Bulldogs defense picked off Trey Dacoscos 3 times while Kaimuki QB Iosefa Letuli showed off his legs — 3 rushing touchdowns.

Kaimuki hands the Chargers their first loss of the season. 35-28.

Bulldogs continue their run.

Here’s a look at the rest of the scores this weekend.

Friday and Saturday

