Graphic content warning: MPD to release police body cam footage from Lahaina wildfire
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to release officer body worn camera from the Lahaina wildfires.
The footage contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
The news conference will start at 2:30 p.m.
Speakers include:
- Maui Police Chief John Pelletier
- Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services Keola Tom
- MPD Sgt. Chase Bell
Also on Monday, Maui police released the latest list of those who remain unaccounted for following the Lahaina disaster. Four people are still missing. They are:
- Lydia Coloma
- Paul Kasprzycki
- Robert Owens
- And Elmer Lee Stevens
The death toll from the Lahaina wildfire stands at 99. Of those, 98 have been identified.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
