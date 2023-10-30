Graphic content warning: MPD to release police body cam footage from Lahaina wildfire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to release officer body worn camera from the Lahaina wildfires.

The footage contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The news conference will start at 2:30 p.m.

Speakers include:

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier

Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services Keola Tom

MPD Sgt. Chase Bell

Also on Monday, Maui police released the latest list of those who remain unaccounted for following the Lahaina disaster. Four people are still missing. They are:

Lydia Coloma

Paul Kasprzycki

Robert Owens

And Elmer Lee Stevens

The death toll from the Lahaina wildfire stands at 99. Of those, 98 have been identified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

