HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Graphic content warning: MPD to release police body cam footage from Lahaina wildfire

Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday,...
Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to release officer body worn camera from the Lahaina wildfires.

The footage contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The news conference will start at 2:30 p.m.

Speakers include:

  • Maui Police Chief John Pelletier
  • Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services Keola Tom
  • MPD Sgt. Chase Bell

Also on Monday, Maui police released the latest list of those who remain unaccounted for following the Lahaina disaster. Four people are still missing. They are:

  • Lydia Coloma
  • Paul Kasprzycki
  • Robert Owens
  • And Elmer Lee Stevens

The death toll from the Lahaina wildfire stands at 99. Of those, 98 have been identified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was later identified by a family member as 39-year-old Ikaika Stone.
Police arrest 2 brothers in connection with fatal Kakaako shooting
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Air crews battle large Mililani Mauka wildfire sending ash, smoke into downwind communities
Woman, 63, robbed at gunpoint at Makaha bus stop
Woman, 63, robbed at gunpoint at Makaha bus stop
Ala Moana crash
Pedestrian killed in crash near Ala Moana Center
Ocean Safety responds to downed helicopter off Keehi Boat Harbor
Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ on small island near Honolulu‘s airport

Latest News

Mililani Mauka wildfire
Air crews battle large Mililani Mauka wildfire sending ash, smoke into downwind communities
Ala Moana crash
Pedestrian killed in crash near Ala Moana Center
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Midday Newscast: Mililani residents discover ash scattered on property as brush fire rages
A pedestrian has died following a car crash near the Ala Moana Center on Monday morning,...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Ala Moana Center