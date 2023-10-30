Firefighters responding to raging wildfire in Mililani Mauka

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters with the Honolulu Fire Department and the Army are responding to a large wildfire up in the Mililani Mauka Monday morning.

Crews were called to the scene at about 6:15 a.m. on 95-1202 Kapanoe Street, which is adjacent to Army property.

Officials said the fire is currently located in a remote mountainous area.

Air assets from HFD and the Army’s Blackhawk are conducting water drops to contain the fire.

Witnesses tell Hawaii News Now that ash is falling on neighborhoods downwind of the blaze.

As of 9:15 a.m., HFD says no nearby structures or homes are threatened at this time and no evacuations have been ordered.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

