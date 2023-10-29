HI Now Daily
Trial of Fears tests guests’ ability to escape a haunted house

Waikiki Trolley’s interactive haunted house returns offering challenges and a special story...
Waikiki Trolley’s interactive haunted house returns offering challenges and a special story line.(Waikiki Trolley's)
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An interactive haunted house “Trial of Fears” by Waikiki Trolley is bringing your darkest fears to life with an escape room twist at the Waikele Premium Outlets.

“Trial of Fears is kind of a fusion between a haunted house and an escape room. There’s three challenges that our guests have to go through in order to free the souls of Mrs. Mortimer whose our main antagonist,” said Nina Gaines, event coordinator of Waikiki Trolley.

Attendees are expected to complete three challenges and escape for their lives within Mrs. Mortimer’s horror shop while encountering monsters and horrifying rooms.

Tickets are $30 per person.

Up to eight guests are allowed in a group. Each experience lasts 10-20 minutes.

The haunt runs until Halloween night and a portion of proceeds will go toward Maui Humane Society to help furry friends who were affected in the fire.

Goodwill Hawaii and the Trial of Fears are also working to strengthen the community and create opportunities for those experiencing employment obstacles.

For more information, visit trialoffearshi.com.

