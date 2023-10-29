HI Now Daily
Police: 4 injured in shooting near Georgia university

Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, they told Atlanta News First.
By Hope Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:46 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University in Atlanta, WANF reports.

The incident happened near the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Three women and one man are reportedly at Grady Memorial Hospital, with one in critical condition. Two of the victims are students at Georgia State University, the university confirmed.

The university said the two people who exchanged gunfire were not students.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured and their families,” the school said in a statement.

Police said they believe two groups started fighting, spurring the gunfire. They are warning people to avoid the area as the on-scene investigation continues.

Officials have not named suspects or released the victims’ identities.

Several businesses in the area have announced closures after the incident.

Last December, a Georgia State University student was shot and killed at the same gas station.

