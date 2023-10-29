Peace On Your Wings youth production returns to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Peace on Your Wings, a musical production that pays tribute to a 12-year-old Hiroshima victim who became a symbol of hope, is back in Honolulu after touring in Los Angeles and Japan.

Two shows will play at the Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center on Nov. 4, at 2 P.M. and 7:30 P.M.

The show tells the true story of Sadako Sasaki and her middle-school classmates in 1950s post-war Hiroshima, capturing the challenges of adolescence, the power of friendship and never giving up. Most of all, Sasaki shares her dreams for a better tomorrow.

Ohana Arts students and cast members, Hannah Cheng and Wyatt Tamamoto, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about how the musical has impacted millions and shared a short performance from the play.

Sasaki was two years old when the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Ten years later, she was diagnosed with leukemia caused by radiation. While at a children’s hospital, she and other children folded 1,000 origami cranes in hopes of getting her wish of being healed.

Peace On Your Wings is returning to Honolulu before a two year break to prepare for an international tour to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The original musical was written by Ohana Arts executive and co-artistic director and composer Jennifer Taira, and co-artistic director and lyricist Laurie Rubin.

Tickets start at $25, and $15 for students.

For more information, visit peaceonyourwings.com.

