HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Peace On Your Wings youth production returns to Honolulu

This family friendly musical brings Sadako’s story to life through the magic of theater, music,...
This family friendly musical brings Sadako’s story to life through the magic of theater, music, and dance, making audiences laugh, cry, and sing along while also providing an inspiring entry point into history which remains important in today’s world.(Ohana Arts)
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Peace on Your Wings, a musical production that pays tribute to a 12-year-old Hiroshima victim who became a symbol of hope, is back in Honolulu after touring in Los Angeles and Japan.

Two shows will play at the Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center on Nov. 4, at 2 P.M. and 7:30 P.M.

The show tells the true story of Sadako Sasaki and her middle-school classmates in 1950s post-war Hiroshima, capturing the challenges of adolescence, the power of friendship and never giving up. Most of all, Sasaki shares her dreams for a better tomorrow.

Ohana Arts students and cast members, Hannah Cheng and Wyatt Tamamoto, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about how the musical has impacted millions and shared a short performance from the play.

Sasaki was two years old when the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Ten years later, she was diagnosed with leukemia caused by radiation. While at a children’s hospital, she and other children folded 1,000 origami cranes in hopes of getting her wish of being healed.

Peace On Your Wings is returning to Honolulu before a two year break to prepare for an international tour to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The original musical was written by Ohana Arts executive and co-artistic director and composer Jennifer Taira, and co-artistic director and lyricist Laurie Rubin.

Tickets start at $25, and $15 for students.

For more information, visit peaceonyourwings.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Murder investigation underway following late-night shooting in Kakaako
Two suspects arrested in fatal late-night shooting in Kakaako
Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Kapahulu
Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Waikiki
Ocean Safety responds to downed helicopter off Keehi Boat Harbor
Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ on small island near Honolulu‘s airport
A dispute has led to the shutdown of a West Maui donation and supply hub.
Dispute shuts down a major community hub in West Maui

Latest News

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a helicopter that had made a “precautionary landing” on a...
Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ on small island near Honolulu‘s airport
Honolulu police have arrested two men in connection with a late-night shooting in Kakaako...
Two suspects arrested in fatal late-night shooting in Kakaako
Winners of the Localicious Recipe Contest will be announced October 29 at the Hawaii Food &...
Keiki chefs cook off in Hawaii Food & Wine Festival Family Day at Bishop Museum
Murder investigation underway following late-night shooting in Kakaako
Two suspects arrested in fatal late-night shooting in Kakaako
Ocean Safety responds to downed helicopter off Keehi Boat Harbor
Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ on small island near Honolulu‘s airport