Newly crowned Mrs. Universe from Hawaii to advocate for domestic violence survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly crowned Mrs. Universe Meranie Gadiana Rahman is working to give a voice to those victimized and silenced by domestic abuse.

“So we’ll do a medical mission as well as I will talk about domestic violence since October is a domestic violence month and I will give awareness to everyone especially the women who suffer silently. And not actually this is not just for women but also men,” Rahman said.

Rahman is the first Filipina in 46 years to win Mrs. Universe and has been an advocate to empower women in Hawaii.

She is visiting Maui with her husband today to meet those affected by the fires and distribute medical supplies and resources to those in need.

She is also an advocate for postpartum depression awareness in the Filipino community in Hawaii and has a nonprofit organization You are Loved Foundation.

You can follow Rahman’s journey and support her mission to uplift women on her Instagram page @meraniegadianaofficial.

