Keiki chefs cook off in Hawaii Food & Wine Festival Family Day at Bishop Museum

Winners of the Localicious Recipe Contest will be announced October 29 at the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s Family Day at Bishop Museum.(Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s)
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:38 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival is hosting its annual Family Day and Keiki in the Kitchen competition at the Bishop Museum today.

The event aims to inspire young chefs across the state to eat healthier by cooking with local ingredients.

The Hawaii Gas Presents Localicious Recipe Contest is a fun cooking competition for kids to show off their talents in the kitchen and support local farmers.

Six finalists were chosen from 127 entries -- three within each age category.

The finalists in the Grade 9-12 Category all hail from neighbor islands and joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to showcase their dishes and local ingredients.

  • Aiko Kanemitsu, Molokai High School, Grade 12 (Molokai)
  • Cisco Magbanua, Kealakehe High School, Grade 11 (Island of Hawaii)
  • Noah Wilson, Hilo High School, Grade 9 (Island of Hawaii)

The finalists for the Grade 4-8 Category are:

  • Bennett Garzon, Carden Academy of Maui, Grade 6, from Maui
  • Kalewa Marchello, Sacred Hearts School, Grade 6, from Maui
  • Michael Polido, Waiakea Intermediate, Grade 6, from Island of Hawaii

A panel of expert chef judges, including Chef Alan Wong, HFWF co-founder and co-chair, and Alicia Moy, President and CEO of Hawaii Gas, will be critiquing the competition and scoring based off taste, presentation, creativity and use of local ingredients.

Winners will have a chance to win cash scholarships and gift cards.

The cookoff will take place in two sessions—Grades 4-8 from 11 a.m. -12 noon and Grades 9-12 from 12:45-1:45 p.m. at Atherton Halau.

Tickets are $5 or FREE for HMAA and Bishop Museum Members.

Attendees can also attend live demonstrations, cookie decorating, activities and meet and greets with celebrity chefs.

For more information, visit hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

