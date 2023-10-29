HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii companies urge return of Japanese visitors at Travel Expo

(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii travel companies have noticed a dip in the number of Japanese visitors since COVID and are campaigning for a return.

Over 300,000 people are in Osaka for the Tourism EXPO Japan — one of the world’s largest travel festivals.

The Japanese Yen is near 150 to the dollar.

Local companies have set up shop, using the expo to urge travel.

“Since COVID it’s been a little bit of a slower grow back but were actually out here trynna create exposure... so that when Japan returns to Hawaii in full force we’ll be ready for them,” said Doran Wildridge of CLIMB Works.

In 2019, Japan brought in over 1.5 million visitors. While last year, Hawaii recorded less than 200,000 Japanese visitors.

However, some companies are seeing a gradual increase.

“In Waikiki I can see a lot of Japanese tourists so it’s growing,” said Toshio from Dolphin & You.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
Hawaii News Now/File
Hawaii woman indicted for filing false tax returns, COVID unemployment fraud
Juan Baron
Suspect in gruesome Hawaii Loa murder case offers plea deal
Murder investigation underway following late-night shooting in Kakaako
Man, 39, dead following late-night shooting in Kakaako; Suspect at large

Latest News

Ocean Safety responds to downed helicopter off Keehi Boat Harbor
‘Really happy nobody got hurt’: Tour helicopter lands on small island near Honolulu Airport as a precaution
A dispute has led to the shutdown of a West Maui donation and supply hub.
Dispute shuts down a major community hub in West Maui
Hawaii Israel Alignment has held multiple rallies to remember those affected by the...
Maui-based organization supports victims of Israel-Hamas War
Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Kapahulu
Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Waikiki