Hawaii companies urge return of Japanese visitors at Travel Expo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii travel companies have noticed a dip in the number of Japanese visitors since COVID and are campaigning for a return.

Over 300,000 people are in Osaka for the Tourism EXPO Japan — one of the world’s largest travel festivals.

The Japanese Yen is near 150 to the dollar.

Local companies have set up shop, using the expo to urge travel.

“Since COVID it’s been a little bit of a slower grow back but were actually out here trynna create exposure... so that when Japan returns to Hawaii in full force we’ll be ready for them,” said Doran Wildridge of CLIMB Works.

In 2019, Japan brought in over 1.5 million visitors. While last year, Hawaii recorded less than 200,000 Japanese visitors.

However, some companies are seeing a gradual increase.

“In Waikiki I can see a lot of Japanese tourists so it’s growing,” said Toshio from Dolphin & You.

