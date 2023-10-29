Forecast: Light winds, slight increase in showers for Kauai for the weekend
Light winds will continue for the next several days with mostly dry and stable conditions. The only chances for rain will be for Kauai’s windward areas as a nearby front dissipates through Sunday. Meanwhile, an area of moisture will pass just south of the island of Hawaii Sunday and Monday and could increase shower activity there.
In surf, a new medium-period NNW swell will bring rising surf through Monday for north and west shores. A series of overlapping late-season swells will also keep surf heights on south shores a little above the average height for the month. East shores will have small waves all week due to the lack of significant trade winds.
There’s also a first alert for very high tides during the early morning hours through Tuesday that could cause minor coastal flooding.
