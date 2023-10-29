Community unites to revitalize Pearl Harbor Bike Path

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail along Pearl Harbor’s waterfront got some much-needed care Saturday morning.

Volunteers picked up trash on the Pearl Harbor Bike Path.

Volunteers included Honolulu Mayor Rick Blagiardi and Capt. Mark Sohaney Commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“It’s really important for us, obviously; this is such a beautiful area here at Pearl Harbor. We work here, and we’ve got a lot of families that live here.” Capt. Mark Sohaney, Commander, said.

“Just everybody that just shows up to do something like this on a Saturday morning, your generosity of spirit is humbling.” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

The 11-mile path stretches from Halawa to Waipahu.

