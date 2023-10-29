HI Now Daily
Community unites to revitalize Pearl Harbor Bike Path

The trail along Pearl Harbor’s waterfront got some much-needed care Saturday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Volunteers picked up trash on the Pearl Harbor Bike Path.

Volunteers picked up trash on the Pearl Harbor Bike Path.

Volunteers included Honolulu Mayor Rick Blagiardi and Capt. Mark Sohaney Commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“It’s really important for us, obviously; this is such a beautiful area here at Pearl Harbor. We work here, and we’ve got a lot of families that live here.” Capt. Mark Sohaney, Commander, said.

“Just everybody that just shows up to do something like this on a Saturday morning, your generosity of spirit is humbling.” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

The 11-mile path stretches from Halawa to Waipahu.

