Community unites to revitalize Pearl Harbor Bike Path
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail along Pearl Harbor’s waterfront got some much-needed care Saturday morning.
Volunteers picked up trash on the Pearl Harbor Bike Path.
Volunteers included Honolulu Mayor Rick Blagiardi and Capt. Mark Sohaney Commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
“It’s really important for us, obviously; this is such a beautiful area here at Pearl Harbor. We work here, and we’ve got a lot of families that live here.” Capt. Mark Sohaney, Commander, said.
“Just everybody that just shows up to do something like this on a Saturday morning, your generosity of spirit is humbling.” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.
The 11-mile path stretches from Halawa to Waipahu.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.