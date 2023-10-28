Waikiki swimmers warned about recent shark sightings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From Kaimana Beach to Kaisers to Ala Moana Bowls, lifeguards are urging people to be cautious amid recent reports of sharks swimming nearby.

On Friday, at least three sharks have been sighted along Waikiki’s shoreline. They were not aggressive and seeing them is typical for this time of year, known as “Shark-tober.”

“October is when the pregnant female tiger sharks, the big ones, migrate down from the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands to pup and to mate around the main Hawaiian Islands,” explained Dr. Andrew Rossiter, Director of the Waikiki Aquarium.

“But not all the cases that we’ve seen recently have been tiger sharks, we have gotten reports of gray sharks, fish about six feet long, etc.”

Honolulu Ocean Safety put up 44 warning signs from Kaimana Beach to Ala Moana Beach Park, alerting the public to the increased hazard on Oahu’s South Shore beaches.

DLNR confirmed a 10-12 foot tiger shark swimming from Queens to Ala Moana Beach Park today.

“They’re now looking for them more intently than they probably would in another month. And if you look hard enough, you will see them. They’re always there,” Rossiter said.

Always there but usually unnoticed.

”There’s a lot more people who are up above the water. Now on a foil, maybe kiting, winging, there’s more opportunity to see down into the water and see that flash of a shark that goes underneath you,” said John Titchen, Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief.

“Having the number of sightings that we are reporting is certainly unusual. But it may again just be something where people are noticing them more than they ever had and reporting them more than they ever had.”

Aggressive or not -- officials have a duty to warn swimmers before they get into the water.

“There’s a lot more people that are new to these hazards. It’s incumbent on us in ocean safety to alert them,” said Titchen. “We are the frontline. And so aggressive behavior to us becomes the shark is visible in the shoreline, chasing a school of fish, feeding on a turtle, demonstrating behavior that may indicate it’s feeding, or maybe coming into a shallower area where where they’re not normally seen posing a threat or potential threat to people.”

Titchen added that the City and state have protocols in place for when shark sightings and attacks occur, such as sending lifeguards on jet skis to warn surfers and swimmers when a shark is spotted.

Shark behavior can be unpredictable, so experts advise swimmers to stay calm and avoid wearing jewelry or other bright, shiny objects that attract sharks.

“Whatever you do, don’t panic, don’t splash around. Because that will increase the inquisitiveness of the shark and it will come to investigate,” Rossiter said.

“Avoid swimming at night or near river mouths and areas where there have been attacks and where we know that aggressive behaviors is a daily occurrence,” added Titchen.

Out of numerous sightings -- DLNR reports six shark interactions this year so far -- the same number as last year at this time.

The most recent one happened at Puaʻena Beach Park on Wednesday, when a 30-year-old surfer was bit.

Despite the warnings, beachgoers were unfazed.

“I feel safe. And most of the sharks are smaller in there and they’re, they’re sweet sharks. They won’t hurt anybody,” said Milly Ring, Kaimuki Resident.

“We’re guests in their habitat. So we can coexist,” Rossiter said.

