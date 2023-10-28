Suspect accused of murdering elderly man, encasing body in concrete offers plea deal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man charged in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge killing last year has sent a plea agreement offer to the city Prosecutor’s Office.

Detail of accused murderer Juan Baron’s proposed deal haven’t been released, but he’s charged with murder, theft and identity theft.

Prosecutors say the 24-year old was romantically involved with the victim, 73-year old Gary Ruby.

Gary Ruby (Family)

Baron allegedly killed Ruby, encased his body in a bathtub with concrete and coffee grounds, and then tried to gain ownership of Ruby’s home and car.

In July, Baron attorney Myles Breiner filed a motion to dismiss the case citing prosecutorial misconduct. Breiner said the deputy prosecutor on the case was presenting confidential evidence to the public in seminars to educate kupuna about elder abuse and fraud.

That evidence included crime scene photos that showed the bathtub in which Ruby’s body was discovered, according to Breiner’s motion.

The deputy prosecutor involved was fired.

Randy Lee, a retired judge and deputy prosecutor, said the plea offer from the defense can be a sign that the motion to dismiss isn’t as strong as advertised and the defense is concerned about a trial.

Lee said taking a deal could be risky for the government given the publicity surrounding the case.

He said the office wants the public to believe they’re “tough on crime.” The benefit of a deal, however is that it ensures a conviction.

“No case is slam dunk,” Lee said, adding trial has risks for both sides.

The next court date is Dec

If a plea deal is not reached, the judge could rule on the previous motion to dismiss.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.