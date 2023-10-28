Permit issues pause Hilo’s Ho’olaule’a, but there’s hope it could still happen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Permitting issues have put a popular event for the Hilo community on hold.

Organized by local radio station KWXX, their annual Ho’olaule’a was set for Jan. 20.

But in an announcement earlier this week, co-founder and organizer Chris Leonard said it was canceled due to road closure permits being denied by the Hawaii County Police Department.

“Ho’olaule’a is like the Super Bowl of concerts, you know? And to have that canceled, I’m pretty sure me and a lot of people back home – they’re kind of bummed out about that,” musician Makana Kamahele said.

The county also cited safety concerns and low manpower to safely put on the event. They requested the event be moved to another venue, but Leonard said alternatives were not suitable for an event this size.

Approaching it’s 28th year, the Ho’olaule’a is free for the community and features multiple stages of entertainment over several blocks. It attracts thousands of concert-goers, vendors, and the hottest names in island music.

“It’s like, just a happy place to be in, you know? It’s when Hilo is alive. Hilo becomes alive in that time other than Merrie Monarch. It’s just good vibes, good music and it’s a free event,” Alena Soares, Hilo resident and granddaughter of island music legend ‘Bruddah Waltah’, said.

Since announcing the cancellation earlier this week, Leonard says he has been in touch with the police department and other stakeholders as they work to find a suitable path forward to put on the event.

The mayor’s office reiterated that they fully support the event and want to see it happen in 2024. They simply have to ensure it goes on safely with adequate security and safeguards.

“Our administration is unequivocally committed to having the Ho’olaule’a in 2024. And we never were against it. There were just issues that needed to be addressed and we’re working toward them,” Hawaii County Public Information Officer Cyrus Johnasen said.

“We believe that with continued negotiation, continued engagement with the organizer and our police officers that we’re going to find a path forward that allows us to have this family friendly event that has really become a pillar and staple of our Hilo community,” he added.

KWXX’s Ho’olaule’a was founded by Leonard alongside his father in 1993. Over the years, the community has come to know and love it as a full-family affair that gives a boost to local vendors. Some say Ho’olaule’a is Hilo’s second-largest event – right after Merrie Monarch.

“Hilo doesn’t really have much. You know? We don’t really have much. And I know that when it comes to community events, like big events for Hilo, we really only have like Merrie Monarch, the County Fair and Ho’olaule’a. And I know that this year we are not having the County Fair,” Soares continued. “Like what are we going to have for the community to do?”

The only other times the event was called off was in 1996 – when a fiscal sponsor backed out – and during the COVID pandemic.

Soares also says ensuring the event is a safe space is a shared responsibility among attendees.

“It’s kind of a wake up call for us, like ’Wake up! You gotta be better’ because if not, these things are going to be taken away from us,” she added.

Leonard says he’s grateful for the community’s support. Both he and the county are hopeful an agreement will be reached that allows the event to take place as planned.

