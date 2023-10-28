Ocean Safety responds to downed helicopter off Keehi Boat Harbor, EMS

HI Now Daily
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a downed helicopter Saturday morning.

Honolulu EMS officials say the incident happened just after 10:00 a.m.

EMS officials said lifeguards via jet ski found the aircraft with three uninjured people on a small island off of the Keehi Boat Harbor.

Lifeguards via jet ski brought two adults to an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) boat, which brought them to shore.

Officials say the third person stayed on the island with the helicopter.

Ocean Safety has no further information on the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

