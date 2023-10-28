HI Now Daily
Man, 39, dead following late-night shooting in Kakaako; Suspect at large

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have begun a murder investigation after a late-night shooting in Kakaako Friday night.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. at 100-199 Ohe Street near Kakaako Waterfront Park.

HPD says first responders were called to a report of a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition when he was later pronounced dead.

Police officials believe the shooting was the result of an argument.

Authorities say the suspect left the scene, and police are currently looking for him.

At last check, no arrests have been made in either of these incidents.

This story may be updated.

