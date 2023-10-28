Man, 39, dead following late-night shooting in Kakaako; Suspect at large

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have begun a murder investigation after a late-night shooting in Kakaako Friday night.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. at 100-199 Ohe Street near Kakaako Waterfront Park.

HPD says first responders were called to a report of a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition when he was later pronounced dead.

Police officials believe the shooting was the result of an argument.

Authorities say the suspect left the scene, and police are currently looking for him.

At last check, no arrests have been made in either of these incidents.

This story may be updated.

