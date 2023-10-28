Maui Humane Society investigating deadly mauling of dog

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police and the Maui Humane Society (MHS) are investigating the deadly mauling of a dog in Kihei.

MHS officials say the case is highlighting broader concerns about how services for pets are regulated.

Although investigations are open, Hawaii News Now is not naming the pet sitter because she has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

The pet’s owner wants to raise awareness, so this doesn’t happen again.

Yoda was a four-year-old, 30-pound, French Bulldog mix.

“Did all the little tricks. The sit, shake, rollover,” said Yoda’s owner Christopher Fitzmorris.

“Rollover he mostly did without you asking because he really liked to get his belly rubs … he was my best friend.”

A veterinarian report states Yoda was brought in by his pet sitter after being attacked by four dogs that were also in her care.

Chris was in California on a work trip. He said the sitter never contacted him.

“The first contact we have is me getting called by the animal hospital,” Fitzmorris said.

After doing some research, Fitzmorris found he wasn’t alone.

“This is just the latest but probably the most heinous,” he said.

“I can tell you that I would never ever leave my dog in that person’s care, ever,” said Jenny Miller, Maui Humane Society’s Director of Development and Marketing.

Miller said the Maui Humane Society has received multiple complaints about this particular pet sitter over the years.

She and Chris say the case underscores the need for more oversight of the pet care and services industry.

“From pet sitters to groomers to breeders, there’s no oversight, there’s no association that they need to belong to, or education that they need to have. Anybody can hang that sign on their door and say that’s their business,” Miller said.

They are also demanding stiffer laws surrounding animal care.

“I don’t want his life to have to end so brutally and it be all for nothing. Like, this has to be a way for us as a community to improve, to do better,” said Fitzmorris.

Fitzmorris knows nothing will bring his best friend back.

However, he is hoping that Yoda’s story will help promote change and protect other four-legged family members.

Hawaii News Now has tried to reach the pet sitter multiple times for comment. However, we never received a response.

