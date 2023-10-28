HI Now Daily
Maui-based organization supports victims of Israel-Hamas War

Hawaii Israel Alignment has held multiple rallies to remember those affected by the...
By Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui-based organization is helping provide relief for those affected by the Israel-Hamas war and giving the Jewish community a space to grieve.

Hawaii Israel Alignment is a pro-Israel Christian organization dedicated to mobilizing a movement for Israel and the Jewish community in the Hawaiian Islands and around the world.

Katee Bailey, co-founder of Hawaii Israel Alignment, believes people need to open their hearts and show compassion for the innocent lives lost.

”We are all equal. But what I do hate is these terrorist organizations in the world, Hezbollah, North of Israel as well. This makes me more compassionate for the people, for the Palestinian people. This gives me more compassion for the Jewish people because these are innocents that are being affected by terrorist groups,” Bailey said.

Hawaii Israel Alignment is collecting donations of baby food, clothing and cash for those affected.

For more information, visit hawaiiisraelalignment.com.

