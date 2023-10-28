HI Now Daily
Mahina & Sun’s eatery serves pirate-inspired menu for Halloween

By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the spirit of Halloween, a Waikiki eatery at the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club is taking their dishes and cocktails to the next level with a pirate-inspired menu called “Pirates of Campeche.”

Chef Erik Leong of Mahina & Sun’s and Chris Taibi, executive of Bar Czar, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their Halloween events and showcase their food and cocktails, which incorporates several Mexican ingredients, including:

  • Pineapple and Pork, Steak and Octopus Tacos
  • Cinnamon Chocolate Tart
  • Halloween specialty cocktails
  • Tepache, a fermented beverage made from the peel and rind of pineapples

The menu will be served through Tuesday, Hours are 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily and is located inside the Surfjack Hotel at 412 Lewers St.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the hotel s hosting a Halloween Pool Party from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Afterwards, Jack the Hotel Dog’s Furry Friends Costume Contest starts with registration at 4pm and judging at 4:45pm. There will be prizes.

On Oct. 31, the hotel invites guests to dress up as pirates and join a Sinking Ship Halloween Celebration.

For more information and reservations, visit MahinaandSuns.com or call (808) 924-5810.

