Honolulu Pride Month wraps up with UH Manoa production on LGBTQ+ issues

Sunday is the last day to watch "Are We There Yet, Baby?" at UH Manoa's Kennedy Theatre.
Sunday is the last day to watch "Are We There Yet, Baby?" at UH Manoa's Kennedy Theatre.
By Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In support of the LGBTQ+ community and Honolulu Pride Month, UH Manoa students and faculty collaborated on a special interpretive dance performance that questions traditional binary assumptions and celebrates individual queerness.

The production called “Are We There Yet, Baby?” was created by Pei-Ling Kao, an associate professor of dance. Kao said she wanted to showcase a production that isn’t based heavily on gender, but through movements and emotions.

”It’s about community, it’s about healing and really coming together.. I want people who walk the show to take away this empowerment and witness this beautiful and individual queerness on stage,” Kao said.

The final performance is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, at Kennedy Theatre. It runs an hour with no intermission.

For tickets, visit https://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/baby.

  • $8 UHM Student with current valid UHM ID
  • $15 Non-UHM Student/Youth
  • $22 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior
  • $25 Regular (Adult)

