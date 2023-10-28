Honolulu Pride Month wraps up with UH Manoa production on LGBTQ+ issues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In support of the LGBTQ+ community and Honolulu Pride Month, UH Manoa students and faculty collaborated on a special interpretive dance performance that questions traditional binary assumptions and celebrates individual queerness.
The production called “Are We There Yet, Baby?” was created by Pei-Ling Kao, an associate professor of dance. Kao said she wanted to showcase a production that isn’t based heavily on gender, but through movements and emotions.
”It’s about community, it’s about healing and really coming together.. I want people who walk the show to take away this empowerment and witness this beautiful and individual queerness on stage,” Kao said.
The final performance is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, at Kennedy Theatre. It runs an hour with no intermission.
For tickets, visit https://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/baby.
- $8 UHM Student with current valid UHM ID
- $15 Non-UHM Student/Youth
- $22 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior
- $25 Regular (Adult)
