Honolulu Pride Month wraps up with UH Manoa production on LGBTQ+ issues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In support of the LGBTQ+ community and Honolulu Pride Month, UH Manoa students and faculty collaborated on a special interpretive dance performance that questions traditional binary assumptions and celebrates individual queerness.

The production called “Are We There Yet, Baby?” was created by Pei-Ling Kao, an associate professor of dance. Kao said she wanted to showcase a production that isn’t based heavily on gender, but through movements and emotions.

”It’s about community, it’s about healing and really coming together.. I want people who walk the show to take away this empowerment and witness this beautiful and individual queerness on stage,” Kao said.

The final performance is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, at Kennedy Theatre. It runs an hour with no intermission.

For tickets, visit https://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/baby.

$8 UHM Student with current valid UHM ID

$15 Non-UHM Student/Youth

$22 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior

$25 Regular (Adult)

