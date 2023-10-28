HI Now Daily
Forecast: Very slight increase in trades possible for the weekend

Winds will be light over the islands for the next several days.
Winds will be light over the islands for the next several days.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winds will be light for the next several days. There’s a chance for the trade winds to increase very slightly, but they will still be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop, with some leeward clouds and isolated showers.

Most areas will be dry, except for Kauai, which is closest to a front that is forecast to stall and dissipate very close to or over the Garden Isle. Expect only a slight increase in windward showers from the weakening front through the weekend.

In surf, expect a series of overlapping north to northwest swells to keep waves elevated for north and west shores, with occasional just-overhead sets Sunday. South shores are also seeing some late season swells, while east shores will remain small due to the lack of significant trade winds.

There’s also a first alert for very high tides during the early morning hours through Tuesday that could cause minor coastal flooding.

