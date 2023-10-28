At emotional hearing, Land Board approves property for emergency Lahaina debris landfill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at all levels of government are moving with lightning speed to prepare a new landfill on West Maui for ash and debris from Lahaina.

In an emotional meeting Friday, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources voted to give land in Olowalu to the county, which wants to start debris removal as soon as possible.

The decision wasn’t particularly difficult for the Land Board because every day the contaminated ash sits on the ground in Lahaina, it’s at risk of being washed into the ocean.

But the discussion still uncovered some raw nerves.

Maui County Communications Director Mahina Martin, for example, choked up when explaining the challenges facing the island. “We live it every day, and I am just going to say that,” she said, pausingto hold back tears.

A board member slid a box of tissue about 6 feet across the board table to Martin as participants laughed.

The EPA, county, state and the U.S. Corps of Engineers all agree that a site near the shuttered Olowalu landfill south of Lahaina is where tons of debris and ash from the town should be temporarily stored while a permanent landfill adjacent to it can be built in six months to a year.

Even though it’s being built with less oversight due to the emergency, county Environmental Management officials promised the landfill will be a “Cadillac” — built to higher than normal standards including double-lining with monitors in between the layers, according to department engineer Sage Kiyonaga.

“So anywhere that this liner may leak it will go into another liner and then we will be able to extract all the liquids,” Kiyonaga said. “That is not typical.”

The EPA said it is 85% finished with removing hazardous materials from Lahaina.

That debris will be shipped to mainland disposal sites. When that’s finished, concrete and steel will be removed for recycling, leaving mostly contaminated ash and topsoil wrapped in plastic to be hauled to Olowalu site.

But the head-spinning speed of the process has left some without the ability to offer input, including residents and cultural experts of Olowalu, according to Leimana DaMare, with the Ala Moku Advisory Committee.

“Part of the place that has been designated is considered a culturally significant place to the people of Olowalu,” she said, and told the board the local cultural advisor told her there may be ancient burials there.

Environmental groups and state aquatic resources experts expressed concerns about heavy metal contaminants reaching the precious Olowalu reef system. Russell Sparks, DLNR Aquatic Resources Division head said if heavy metals do escape into groundwater they could get into the aquatic food chain.

“It’s incredibly expensive to sample water and sediments for these kinds of contaminants,” Sparks said.

But many of the concerns were set aside for discussion later, given the ash contains not only dangerous contaminants but also human remains.

Tamara Paltin, West Maui County Councilmember, overcame her concerns about pollution to the ocean.

“Even if their bones are returned to the people that their essence is still in the town, the essence of our county’s in that ash debris and you know, to have it be in the dump is the hard thought,” she said.

She also pointed out that many of her constituents will face financial demands like mortgage payments and rent that won’t end until they can return to their properties.

Former cultural advisory committee member Manuel Kuloloio forcefully told the board, “Every Hawaiian is wondering how we gonna handle this iwi that’s been obliterated,” he said.

“This is the test — right here, right now.”

One of the most emotional moments came when Maui Environmental Management Director Shayne Agawa responded to public and board questions. Agawa, who was attending the meeting via Coom and was visible on large TV screens in the board room held up his driver’s license to the camera.

“You see this drivers’ license? Lahaina, Maui 96761,” He said.

“I love Olowalu. I’m from there. I live there right now. I drink the water from the aquifer that people are saying is going to be contaminated by this. We’re talking about my backyard, too. My kids’ backyard, where my kids swim almost every weekend because the pool in Lahaina burned down.”

The board urged county officials to do more public outreach after approving turning over the land to the county. Officials say it will be a few months before the site is ready for the first debris delivery.

