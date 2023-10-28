Dispute shuts down a major community hub in West Maui

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dispute between community volunteers and the area’s state representative has shut down one of the largest community supply hubs in West Maui.

There is one thing that both sides agree on -- that state Rep. Elle Cochran started the hub in the Kelawea Mauka subdivision of Lahaina. But volunteer managers asked her to leave -- and when she didn’t, they decided to dismantle the hub.

“I’d like to be on record to counter that and say no -- I am Elle Cochran and I am not tearing it down, because it’s dumb and I didn’t have a hand in it,” cochran said in a FaceTime interview.

Cochran said she wanted the donation hub she started to keep going , but said she was given an ultimatum.

“If I don’t leave then it’s going to be taken down. And I was like, why? This is on behalf of the community,” she said.

“Her refusal to sit down with us has led us to this decision,” said hub leader Kiley Adolpho. She is one of the community members who’ve taken over management of the site.

Adolpho said Cochran was not keeping track of incoming money and failed to produce any records.

“She had received cash donations and gift cards on behalf of Kelawea Mauka hub,” Adolpho said. “But to this day I have no idea what was the total of the donations that she received.”

“Like pocketing it and spending it on my personal needs? No,” Cochran said. “So there’s gift cards that come in and they’re purchased for goods. Cards, getting things for the hub. And I have receipts. For everything.”

Cochran has worked with authorities before to help prosecute financial wrongdoers. Her former office on the Maui County Council submitted evidence that led to bribery convictions for county officials and businessman Milton Choy.

Now, Cochran is a state lawmaker who wants to add safeguards to the contract system in the wake of the wildfires.

“It is similar to what happened with the Milton Choy issue when I was on the council, and that’s going to be an interesting thing to follow,” she said.

But Adolpho said they wanted to cut ties with Cochran. “The community hub was not going to be entangled with her role as a politican.”

For now, most of the donations have been trucked to the Napili hub site while volunteers ponder their next move.

