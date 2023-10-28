First Alert Weather: Coastal Flooding possible due to high tides thru Tuesday.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: there is possible coastal flooding with abnormally high early morning astronomical tides into early next week with the highest tides being on Monday. Coastal Flood Statement continues thru Tuesday.

FORECAST: We’ve got a really stable dry period of weather for the next 7 days; we do have a front approaching Kauai and they may be the only ones to get any significant rain...although the front is expected to stall and dissipate just north of Kauai. How much rain depends on how close the front gets before it pulls away. The rest of the state is stable and dry because the front is blocking the trade wind flow.

WAVES: Overlapping medium period north to northwest swells will keep small surf along north and west facing shores into early next week. A reinforcing north-northwest swell will arrive late Saturday night, boosting surf from Sunday into Monday. Another small medium period north- northwest swell builds in by next week Wednesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

