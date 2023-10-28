HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Kapahulu

Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Kapahulu
Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Kapahulu
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:01 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway following an alleged assault in Kapahulu late Friday night.

HPD says the incident happened near the Honolulu Zoo shortly after 11 p.m., in the 100 block of Kapahulu Avenue.

Witnesses on the scene said an assault occurred, possibly a stabbing.

Officials said a friend took the victim to the hospital.

Officers had much of the parking area near the zoo taped off.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Hawaii News Now/File
Hawaii woman indicted for filing false tax returns, COVID unemployment fraud
On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at about 5:40 a.m., a critical motor vehicle collision involving a...
Pedestrian critically injured after apparently being run over by garbage truck
Juan Baron
Suspect in gruesome Hawaii Loa murder case offers plea deal

Latest News

Murder investigation underway following late-night shooting in Kakaako
Murder investigation underway following late-night shooting in Kakaako
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
A dispute has led to the shutdown of a West Maui donation and supply hub.
Dispute shuts down a major community hub in West Maui
Yoda.
Deadly mauling of dog while in pet sitter’s care triggers broader regulation concerns
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Recent shark encounters prompt safety warning, including for waters off Waikiki