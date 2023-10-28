Attempted murder investigation underway following alleged assault in Kapahulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway following an alleged assault in Kapahulu late Friday night.

HPD says the incident happened near the Honolulu Zoo shortly after 11 p.m., in the 100 block of Kapahulu Avenue.

Witnesses on the scene said an assault occurred, possibly a stabbing.

Officials said a friend took the victim to the hospital.

Officers had much of the parking area near the zoo taped off.

This story will be updated.

