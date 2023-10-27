Where will Lahaina’s fire debris end up? It could be just a few miles away

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is asking the state to use land next to the closed Olowalu landfill as the final disposition site for wildfire debris from Lahaina.

County officials said that it’s safer because the debris won’t have to be transported a long distance. But for some, it’s just too close.

The county is looking at a 19.4 acre property which was a cinder quarry that currently belongs to the state DLNR Land Division.

“According to the design report, it should be able to handle all of the debris that would come out of the impact zone from West Maui,” said DLNR Maui Land Agent Daniel Ornellas.

The EPA is still in its first phase of the overall cleanup, and said so far it has removed 85% of hazardous waste from burned properties in Lahaina.

Mayo Richard Bissen has said that non-hazardous debris will remain on the island. However, the ash could still contain chemicals like arsenic, as well as potential human remains.

“If there’s bones in some of the ashes, then identify those sites and entomb them in concrete and put them somewhere safe. But the rest of it, if federal mandate means that it has to go to a toxic facility, then why are you leaving it on our island?” asked Eddy Garcia, who owns Living Earth Systems Farm in Launiupoko, right next to the proposed dump site.

“We’ll produce over 300,000 pounds of organic, regenerative food next door to it in the next year that we’re giving to our community through our non-profit,” he said.

The Olowalu site is also just five miles outside the Lahaina impact zone, which officials said would reduce the chance for dust to contaminate the environment.

Right now, the only alternative would be to truck the debris to the Central Maui landfill site in Puunene, some 25 miles away from Lahaina.

“You’d be running it along the Pali Highway, right through Kahului town, up into the Omaopio area of Central Maui. So in regards to just distance, that’s a major game-changer,” said Ornellas.

The county also said the pit would have a base layer of drainage rock, which would then be covered by an 80-millimeter thick liner to prevent waters from going through the debris into the groundwater. Garcia doesn’t think that’s good enough.

“History has shown us, even at nuclear holding facilities, that accidents happen,” he said. “Containers that are supposed to be the strongest in the world -- they leak.”

West Maui County Council Member Tamara Paltin has voice support for the Olowalu cinder quarry site.

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources will consider the county’s request at a meeting Friday.

