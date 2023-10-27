HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Shipment of 90 tiny homes for wildfire survivors arrives on Maui from Europe

90 tiny homes for wildfire survivors have arrived from Europe.
90 tiny homes for wildfire survivors have arrived from Europe.(Family Life Center)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of 90 tiny homes for wildfire survivors have arrived on Maui from Europe.

They will be part of the 10-acre Ohana Hope Village off Kuihelani and Maui Veterans Highway.

Developers hope to welcome the first round of residents before Thanksgiving.

'Top of the line' tiny homes going up for hundreds displaced by Maui wildfires

Family Life Center officials said the total cost of the project is approximately $20 million. They said the effort has been funded by foundations, grants, private donors, even in-kind donations.

Although the village has enough room for about 300 people, there’s already more than 600 applications covering over 1,700 individuals.

More information:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luxury home on Front St. destroyed by fire.
He returned to the burn zone to find his home intact but his neighborhood gone
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Amazon continues Hawaii expansion with $415M investment, 500 new jobs for residents
Shark warning sign / HNN
Experts: Shark bite off Oahu’s North Shore a reminder for beachgoers to stay vigilant
Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The...
PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

Latest News

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says medicine should not be thrown in the trash or...
Drug Take Back Day: Where to safely dispose of unused medications in Hawaii
On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at about 5:40 a.m., a critical motor vehicle collision involving a...
Pedestrian critically injured after apparently being run over by garbage truck in Nuuanu
Kauai police vehicle
Moped rider in critical condition after losing control, crashing on Kauai
Lahaina residents will be able to return to three more disaster areas this Friday and Saturday.
HNN News Brief (Oct. 27, 2023)
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, October 27, 2023