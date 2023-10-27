HI Now Daily
After pressure, Maui releases after-action report on destructive 2018 wildfire

EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household hazardous materials from fire-ravaged Lahaina.(EPA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After weeks of pressure from multiple media outlets and Hawaii’s Office of Information Practices, the Bissen Administration has released a draft copy of an “after action” report written in the wake of a 2018 wildfire that nearly wiped out Lahaina.

The report is providing new insight into the warnings that the county had in advance of the ferocious wildfire in August that did destroy the town and left at least 99 people dead. In the report, the county says it was “caught off guard” by the 2018 blaze, fueled by strong winds.

The document also revealed that of the 84 damage reports it received from across it county, 76 were from Lahaina. But it appears the county downplayed the incident. No corrective actions were identified within the report to prevent a similar disaster from happening again.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

It seems the report was also never finalized so it was never handed over to the state.

An emergency management expert said the omission of crucial information in after-action reports is more common than you think and happens in jurisdictions across the country.

“They don’t always capture the real things that are going wrong,” said Eric Stern, of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University of Albany.

“There’s a lot of sensitivity around after-action reviews, there’s a lot of potential for embarrassment.”

Included in the 66-page report are numerous ways to improve public communication and coordinate agencies to make better-informed decisions.

The county said it strives “to go above and beyond those recommendations when possible” and that it uses a wide-variety of avenues for information-sharing.

FULL REPORT:

