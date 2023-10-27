HI Now Daily
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ gets spooky for Halloween and breaks down the NBA and MLB World Series

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Cienna Pilotin are reunited with Davis Pitner for a spooky Halloween episode.

The crew talks University of Hawaii football’s heartbreaking loss to New Mexico and their upcoming homecoming game against San Jose State and former ‘Bow Chevan Cordeiro.

Plus, the start of the NBA season and the MLB World Series between the Arizona Diamond Backs and Texas Rangers.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

