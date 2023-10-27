PODCAST: Hawaii teen preps for journey on ‘The Voice’ after chair-turning blind audition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu stepped onto the stage for the blind auditions of NBC’s “The Voice,” so much was going through her mind.

“I was feeling every emotion, but all I did was like practice. I talked to God, I prayed for reassurance and I went, I did my thing. I gave it my all,” she said.

LISTEN:

That paid off because all four coaches turned their chairs when she belted out her rendition of “Golden Slumbers.”

Ultimately, the Ewa Beach teen chose to be on John Legend’s team.

“He’s the sweetest person ever,” she said. “He’s so down to earth and his hugs are the best of the best. I can’t wait to work with him in the future.”

Shimizu has been singing since the age of 6 and has been entertaining and performing in front of crowds since.

“I love performing for people, I love just singing,” Shimizu said. “I did a lot of competition. I joined like competitions. I did worship services for my church, musicals and a lot of gigs after that, like the UH games and events around the island.”

Shimizu credits her parents for getting her to where she’s at today.

“They were always supporting me with everything I did with singing — not even just singing, just in general. They always motivated me, spoke, spoke positivity to me to keep going.”

